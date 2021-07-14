Left Menu

U.S. says will continue to hold Hong Kong authorities accountable

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-07-2021 00:43 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 00:43 IST
The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday the United States would continue to hold Hong Kong authorities accountable for the erosion of rule of law in the territory. State Department spokesman Ned Price told a regular news briefing risks to the rule of law that were formerly limited to mainland China are now increasingly a concern for Hong Kong.

"We know that a healthy business community relies on the rule of law, which the national security law that applies to Hong Kong continues to undermine," he said.

