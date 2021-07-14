Maha: Leopard kills woman in Chandrapur district
PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 14-07-2021 08:51 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 08:51 IST
A 61-year-old woman was killed by a leopard in Soali tehsil of Chandrapur district in Maharashtra, a senior forest officer said on Wednesday. The incident occurred on Monday night when the victim, Gangubai Gedam, was sleeping outsider her house in Vyhad village, said Chief Conservator of Forests N R Praveen.
