Maha: Leopard kills woman in Chandrapur district

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 14-07-2021 08:51 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 08:51 IST
A 61-year-old woman was killed by a leopard in Soali tehsil of Chandrapur district in Maharashtra, a senior forest officer said on Wednesday. The incident occurred on Monday night when the victim, Gangubai Gedam, was sleeping outsider her house in Vyhad village, said Chief Conservator of Forests N R Praveen.

