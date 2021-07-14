UAE opens embassy in Tel Aviv
The United Arab Emirates opened its embassy in Israel on Wednesday, with Israel's president attending the inaugural ceremony.
The embassy is situated in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange building and its opening followed the inauguration of Israel's embassy in the UAE last month.
