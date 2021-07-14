Dutch court awards compensation to owners of rigged Volkswagen cars
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 14-07-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 14:13 IST
- Country:
- Guyana
A Dutch court on Wednesday said the owners of cars made by Volkswagen Group with software meant to rig diesel engine emission tests are entitled to compensation.
The district court in The Hague said a compensation of 1,500 to 3,000 euros
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Volkswagen Group
- The Hague
- Dutch
Advertisement