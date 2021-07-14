Left Menu

Dutch court awards compensation to owners of rigged Volkswagen cars

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 14-07-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 14:13 IST
Dutch court awards compensation to owners of rigged Volkswagen cars
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Guyana

A Dutch court on Wednesday said the owners of cars made by Volkswagen Group with software meant to rig diesel engine emission tests are entitled to compensation.

The district court in The Hague said a compensation of 1,500 to 3,000 euros

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Business briefs

Business briefs

 India
2
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
3
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

 Australia
4
WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021