EU court backs EU probe into Nike's Dutch tax deal
Europe's second-highest court on Wednesday backed an EU investigation into Nike's Dutch tax rulings, saying that EU competition enforcers had followed the rule book.
Europe's second-highest court on Wednesday backed an EU investigation into Nike's Dutch tax rulings, saying that EU competition enforcers had followed the rule book. "The (European) Commission complied with the procedural rules, and neither failed to fulfil its obligation to state reasons nor made manifest errors of assessment," the Luxembourg-based General Court said.
The U.S. sportswear maker had objected to the European Commission's 2019 decision to investigate five tax rulings issued by Dutch authorities from 2006 to 2015 to the company. The case is T-648/19 Nike European Operations Netherlands et Converse Netherlands v Commission.
