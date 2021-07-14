Left Menu

EU court backs EU probe into Nike's Dutch tax deal

Europe's second-highest court on Wednesday backed an EU investigation into Nike's Dutch tax rulings, saying that EU competition enforcers had followed the rule book.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 14-07-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 14:43 IST
EU court backs EU probe into Nike's Dutch tax deal
The U.S. sportswear maker had objected to the European Commission's 2019 decision to investigate five tax rulings issued by Dutch authorities from 2006 to 2015 to the company.

The U.S. sportswear maker had objected to the European Commission's 2019 decision to investigate five tax rulings issued by Dutch authorities from 2006 to 2015 to the company. The case is T-648/19 Nike European Operations Netherlands et Converse Netherlands v Commission.

