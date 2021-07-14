MHA says 'blatant violation' of Covid norms in hill stations, markets; asks states to take action

The Union Home Ministry Wednesday said blatant violations of COVID-19 norms have been observed in several parts of the country, including hill stations, and asked states and union territories to take action against officials responsible for ensuring compliance to laid down guidelines. In a letter to all states and UTs, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla also said Covid-appreciate behaviour is not being adhered to in public transport and massive crowds are thronging marketplaces, violating social distancing norms.

Bhalla emphasised the second wave of Covid is not yet over and everyone should remember there is no room for complacency and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

He said that with the decline in the number of active cases, states and UTs have started reopening economic activities in a gradual manner but the process of relaxing restrictions should be carefully calibrated.

