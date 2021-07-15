Left Menu

Indonesia approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 15-07-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 14:26 IST
Indonesia approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia's Food and Drug Agency (BPOM) has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in the Southeast Asian nation, the head of the agency said on Thursday. Agency head Penny Lukito said the vaccine would be given to Indonesians aged 12 years and above.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
3
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021