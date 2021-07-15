Indonesia approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Indonesia's Food and Drug Agency (BPOM) has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in the Southeast Asian nation, the head of the agency said on Thursday. Agency head Penny Lukito said the vaccine would be given to Indonesians aged 12 years and above.

