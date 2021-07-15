Left Menu

Putin orders govt to help Belarus weather western sanctions - Kremlin

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-07-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 15:13 IST
Putin orders govt to help Belarus weather western sanctions - Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russia's government to help Belarus weather western sanctions imposed during Minsk's crackdown on political opponents, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko travelled to Russia, a close ally, to hold talks with Putin on Tuesday. The European Union and United States have imposed punitive measures on Belarus in recent months.

"Support for Belarus against the backdrop of such stifling sanctions is on the agenda, and the government has been given instructions and it is working in this regard," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

