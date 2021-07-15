Left Menu

French court delays to Sept. 7 decision on Lafarge's Syria operations

France's Cour de Cassation did not provide further details. French authories have been looking into whether Lafarge, which was taken over by Swiss rival Holcim in 2015, paid Islamic State in 2013 and 2014 to keep its factories running in areas controlled by the group. In November 2019, a French appeal court had rejected a preliminary charge of "complicity in crimes against humanity" brought against Lafarge over its operations in Syria.

France's highest appeal court said on Thursday it was postponing to Sept. 7 a decision expected today on whether cement maker Lafarge should face charges of "complicity in crimes against humanity" over its operations in Syria in 2013 and 2014. France's Cour de Cassation did not provide further details.

