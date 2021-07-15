U.S. appeals court dismisses government's appeal of TikTok ruling
- Country:
- United States
A U.S. appeals court in Washington on Thursday dismissed the Justice Department's legal challenges to court rulings that barred a Trump-era effort to ban new downloads of Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok.
The Justice Department on Monday asked two appeals courts to dismiss its appeals after President Joe Biden in June withdrew a series of executive orders issued by former President Donald Trump that sought to ban new downloads of WeChat, TikTok and other Chinese apps. Biden ordered a new review of the apps impact on U.S. users privacy.
