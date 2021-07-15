White House reviewing whether U.S. can help restore internet access in Cuba
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-07-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 23:37 IST
- Country:
- United States
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday the White House is reviewing whether it is feasible for the United States to help Cubans gain access to the internet in the wake of Cuban government actions following the biggest anti-government protests in decades.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Robert Menendez both want the Biden administration to try to reconnect Cuba to internet services.
