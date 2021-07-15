Left Menu

White House reviewing whether U.S. can help restore internet access in Cuba

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-07-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 23:37 IST
White House reviewing whether U.S. can help restore internet access in Cuba
  • Country:
  • United States

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday the White House is reviewing whether it is feasible for the United States to help Cubans gain access to the internet in the wake of Cuban government actions following the biggest anti-government protests in decades.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Robert Menendez both want the Biden administration to try to reconnect Cuba to internet services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. review of Biogen Alzheimer's drug could have been handled better -FDA chief; Most Britons want COVID restrictions to remain - poll and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. review of Biogen Alzheimer's drug could have been ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021