Guj: 16 cops suspended for negligence in duty over raid at gambling den

Ten days after a major gambling den was busted in Gujarats Ahmedabad city, at least 16 police personnel were suspended for alleged negligence in duty, as they had no knowledge about the illegal establishment that had been operating right under their noses, an official said on Friday.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-07-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 14:53 IST
Ten days after a major gambling den was busted in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city, at least 16 police personnel were suspended for alleged negligence in duty, as they had no knowledge about the illegal establishment that had been operating right under their noses, an official said on Friday. According to the police, a team of the state monitoring cell of the Gujarat police, had on July 6 busted a major gambling den in a raid at Manpasand Gymkhana under Dariyapur police station, which was being operated under the garb of a charitable trust.

More than 100 people were arrested in the raid, in which the police recovered over Rs 11 lakh in cash and over two dozen vehicles, it was stated. ''Inspector R I Jadeja, a sub-inspector and 14 members of the D-staff or surveillance team of Dariyapur police station have been suspended for negligence in duty, as they failed to have any knowledge about such a massive gambling den operating in their jurisdiction,'' assistant commissioner of police (ACP), F-division, J K Zala said.

The action was taken following a suspension order issued by the Ahmedabad police commissioner on Thursday night, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

