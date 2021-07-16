Left Menu

The Kalwa police were probing a series of thefts of car parts and zeroed in on the accused, who were traced to Kapadia Nagar area of Kurla in neighbouring Mumbai, senior inspector Bharat Chowdhary said.During interrogation, the accused revealed that they were involved in 25 cases of thefts of car parts in Kalwa, Rabodi, Dombivili, Pune and the neighbouring state of Goa, among other places, the official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-07-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 18:37 IST
Maha: Four held for stealing car parts in Thane
The police in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday arrested four persons allegedly invoved in 25 cases of theft of car parts, an official said. The Kalwa police were probing a series of thefts of car parts and zeroed in on the accused, who were traced to Kapadia Nagar area of Kurla in neighbouring Mumbai, senior inspector Bharat Chowdhary said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they were involved in 25 cases of thefts of car parts in Kalwa, Rabodi, Dombivili, Pune and the neighbouring state of Goa, among other places, the official said. The accused Shamsuddin Mohammad Adis Shah, Nadeem @ Nepali Navab Qureshi, Shamsuddin Mazuddin Khan and Saddam Makais Khan are all in their 20s, he said.

The police have recovered 25 car silencers, worth Rs 6.50 lakh, from the accused, he said, adding that the police are probing their involvement in other similar crimes.

