Canada to let vaccinated US citizens into Canada on Aug 9
- Country:
- Canada
Canada announced Monday it will begin letting fully vaccinated US citizens into Canada on August 9, and those from the rest of the world on September 7.
Canadian officials said the 14-day quarantine requirement will be waived as of August 9 for eligible travellers who are currently residing in the United States and have received a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada.
Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said a date for the US to allow fully vaccinated Canadians to cross the land border isn't yet known. Any Canadian can currently fly to the US.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Canadian
- Canadians
- Canada
- United
- Bill Blair
ALSO READ
Odd News Roundup: Cambodia PM weighs in to get pet lion returned to the owner; Lot in Canadian village for sale with a small catch: It's underwater and more
Lot in Canadian village for sale with small catch: It's under water
Odd News Roundup: Cambodia PM weighs in to get pet lion returned to owner; Lot in Canadian village for sale with small catch: It's under water and more
FACTBOX-Unmarked graves found at Canadian former residential school sites
Implicit bias within Canadian media often means providing excuses for white accused