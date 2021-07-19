Left Menu

Canada to let vaccinated US citizens into Canada on Aug 9

PTI | Toronto | Updated: 19-07-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 19-07-2021 23:50 IST
Representative Image
Canada announced Monday it will begin letting fully vaccinated US citizens into Canada on August 9, and those from the rest of the world on September 7.

Canadian officials said the 14-day quarantine requirement will be waived as of August 9 for eligible travellers who are currently residing in the United States and have received a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said a date for the US to allow fully vaccinated Canadians to cross the land border isn't yet known. Any Canadian can currently fly to the US.

