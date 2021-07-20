Left Menu

U'khand CM Dhami asks DMs to remain in alert mode after 3 die in cloudburst

A day after three members of a family were killed in a cloudburst in Uttarkashi district, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday asked all district magistrates in Uttarakhand to be on alert mode all the time to minimise the response time in case of a disaster.He also said there should be no pendency in redressal of peoples grievances.Problems should be resolved by competent authorities at the district level itself instead of taking them to the state capital, Dhami said.Relief and rescue measures should be taken immediately in case of an incident.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 20-07-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 20-07-2021 20:55 IST
U'khand CM Dhami asks DMs to remain in alert mode after 3 die in cloudburst
  • Country:
  • India

A day after three members of a family were killed in a cloudburst in Uttarkashi district, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday asked all district magistrates in Uttarakhand to be on alert mode all the time to minimise the response time in case of a disaster.

He also said there should be no pendency in redressal of people's grievances.

Problems should be resolved by competent authorities at the district level itself instead of taking them to the state capital, Dhami said.

''Relief and rescue measures should be taken immediately in case of an incident. Response time should be minimised and all officials concerned should be on the alert all the time. Be it 12 in the night or 2 am in the morning,'' Dhami told reporters after a virtual meeting with DMs to assess the situation.

''People must feel that the administration cares for them,'' he said.

There should be total coordination between different departments for effective disaster management, he said, asking officials to conduct mock drills from time to time to keep the personnel and the machinery ready to deal with a disaster.

Blocked roads should be opened and disrupted communication and water supply lines should be restored at the earliest, he said.

There should be no delay due to negligence in the relocation of people from disaster-hit villages such as Raini village in Chamoli district where a flash flood occurred in February this year, he said.

A compensation of Rs 4 lakh was paid to the next of kin of those killed in the cloudburst in Mando village in Uttarkashi district.

Apart from that, an ex gratia of Rs 3,800 was given to 49 families affected by the cloudburst, Uttarkashi District Magistrate Mayur Dikshit said.

Meanwhile, a search operation continues for a 25-year-old man who went missing after the cloudburst in Kankarari village adjacent to Mando.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines

Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines

 Global
2
Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order from Russian firm

Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order from Russian firm

 India
3
All-party meeting on COVID: Sources say some parties sought expediting process for getting international recognition to Covaxin.

All-party meeting on COVID: Sources say some parties sought expediting proce...

 India
4
Google celebrates Colombian Independence Day with a doodle on July 20

Google celebrates Colombian Independence Day with a doodle on July 20

 Colombia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021