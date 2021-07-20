Left Menu

Gangster jailed in K'taka tries to extort Rs 50 lakh from Mumbai builder, held

Gangster Yusuf Bachkana was arrested by Mumbai police for allegedly trying to extort Rs 50 lakh from a builder while being jailed in Bellary in neighbouring Karnataka, an official said on Tuesday.He made an extortion call to the builder from an international mobile number on May 19 and issued threats claiming the had worked with gangsters like Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Rajan and Chhota Shakeel, an Anti Extortion Cell official said.

Gangster Yusuf Bachkana was arrested by Mumbai police for allegedly trying to extort Rs 50 lakh from a builder while being jailed in Bellary in neighbouring Karnataka, an official said on Tuesday.

He made an extortion call to the builder from an international mobile number on May 19 and issued threats claiming the had worked with gangsters like Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Rajan and Chhota Shakeel, an Anti Extortion Cell official said. ''He demanded Rs 50 lakh or two flats in the builder's Panvel project. A case was registered by the builder with Ghatkopar police station. Our probe found Bachkana was carrying on such activities from inside jail. He was arrested and brought to Mumbai where a court remanded him in custody till July 27,'' he said.

