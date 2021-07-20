Left Menu

India recognised earlier too for its vaccine-manufacturing capacity: Anand Sharma

Congress leader Anand Sharma on Tuesday said everyone is proud of scientists, doctors, paramedics, vaccine manufacturers and the government should perform its duty in the situation created by COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 20-07-2021 23:58 IST
India recognised earlier too for its vaccine-manufacturing capacity: Anand Sharma
Anand Sharma, Congress Deputy leader of Congress in Rajya Sabha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Anand Sharma on Tuesday said everyone is proud of scientists, doctors, paramedics, vaccine manufacturers and the government should perform its duty in the situation created by COVID-19. He said all governments have contributed to the country's progress and the country's capacity to produce vaccines has been built over the years.

"We're very proud of our scientists, doctors, paramedics, vaccine manufacturers. All Indians are. Let me put the record straight. India hasn't been recognized today for its vaccine manufacturing abilities," Sharma said. He made the remarks after Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, reply to the debate on the COVID-19 situation in the Rajya Sabha.

Mandaviya urged political parties not to do politics on vaccination and urged people to keep faith in Indian scientists and vaccine manufacturers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines

Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines

 Global
2
Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order from Russian firm

Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order from Russian firm

 India
3
All-party meeting on COVID: Sources say some parties sought expediting process for getting international recognition to Covaxin.

All-party meeting on COVID: Sources say some parties sought expediting proce...

 India
4
Google celebrates Colombian Independence Day with a doodle on July 20

Google celebrates Colombian Independence Day with a doodle on July 20

 Colombia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021