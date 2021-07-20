India recognised earlier too for its vaccine-manufacturing capacity: Anand Sharma
Congress leader Anand Sharma on Tuesday said everyone is proud of scientists, doctors, paramedics, vaccine manufacturers and the government should perform its duty in the situation created by COVID-19.
Congress leader Anand Sharma on Tuesday said everyone is proud of scientists, doctors, paramedics, vaccine manufacturers and the government should perform its duty in the situation created by COVID-19. He said all governments have contributed to the country's progress and the country's capacity to produce vaccines has been built over the years.
"We're very proud of our scientists, doctors, paramedics, vaccine manufacturers. All Indians are. Let me put the record straight. India hasn't been recognized today for its vaccine manufacturing abilities," Sharma said. He made the remarks after Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, reply to the debate on the COVID-19 situation in the Rajya Sabha.
Mandaviya urged political parties not to do politics on vaccination and urged people to keep faith in Indian scientists and vaccine manufacturers. (ANI)
