Man linked to Oath Keepers admits joining U.S. Capitol attack

Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2021 01:26 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 01:26 IST
A fourth person linked to the Oath Keepers militia group pleaded guilty at a Washington federal court hearing on Tuesday to two criminal charges related to his participation in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot. Caleb Berry, 20, who prosecutors said was in communication with a Florida-based Oath Keepers group, pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy and obstructing an official proceeding.

Berry is the fourth person affiliated with the Oath Keepers to plead guilty to riot charges and the 19th person so far to plead guilty to federal riot-related charges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

