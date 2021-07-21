Man linked to Oath Keepers admits joining U.S. Capitol attack
A fourth person linked to the Oath Keepers militia group pleaded guilty at a Washington federal court hearing on Tuesday to two criminal charges related to his participation in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot. Caleb Berry, 20, who prosecutors said was in communication with a Florida-based Oath Keepers group, pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy and obstructing an official proceeding.
Berry is the fourth person affiliated with the Oath Keepers to plead guilty to riot charges and the 19th person so far to plead guilty to federal riot-related charges.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Washington
- Oath Keepers
- U.S.
- Florida
ALSO READ
Haitian minister says U.S. citizen arrested in connection with president's killing -Washington Post
Giuliani's law license in Washington suspended -court document
U.S. to announce new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for autoimmune disorder -Washington Post
U.S. lawmakers ask for meeting on WTO waiver with Merkel during Washington visit
NFL-Washington Football Team to announce new name, logo in 2022-report