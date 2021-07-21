Left Menu

French PM: Macron calls for investigations into Pegasus spyware case

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 21-07-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 17:04 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron has called for a series of investigations to be carried out into the Pegasus spyware case, Prime Minister Jean Castex told French TV channel TF1 on Wednesday.

The phone of Macron was on a list of potential targets for possible surveillance on behalf of Morocco in the Pegasus case, reported French paper Le Monde on Tuesday.

The French presidency said that if the revelations about Macron's phone were true, they would be very serious. The authorities would investigate them to shed all necessary light on the reports, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

