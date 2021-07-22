Several arrested over plot to kill Madagascar president, attorney general says
Reuters | Antananarivo | Updated: 22-07-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 13:49 IST
- Country:
- Madagascar
Several foreign nationals and citizens of Madagascar were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of plotting to kill the president, the country's attorney general said in a statement.
