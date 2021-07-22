Left Menu

Several arrested over plot to kill Madagascar president, attorney general says

Madagascan authorities arrested several people, including foreign nationals, on Tuesday on suspicion of plotting to kill the president, the attorney general said. Andry Rajoelina was sworn in as president of the Indian Ocean island country in 2019 after a hard-fought election and a constitutional court challenge from his rival.

Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 14:05 IST
Several arrested over plot to kill Madagascar president, attorney general says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Madagascar

Madagascan authorities arrested several people, including foreign nationals, on Tuesday on suspicion of plotting to kill the president, the attorney general said.

Andry Rajoelina was sworn in as president of the Indian Ocean island country in 2019 after a hard-fought election and a constitutional court challenge from his rival. "According to the evidence in our possession, these individuals had devised a plan for the elimination and neutralization of a number of people including the head of state," the attorney general said in a statement.

It added that investigations were under way and further details could not be disclosed. The extent of the plot, or how far advanced, was not immediately clear.

The statement did not specify the nationality of the foreign nationals.

Also Read: UK's carrier strike group enters Indian Ocean, to conduct wargame with Indian Navy

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
4
Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021