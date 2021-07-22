Left Menu

Two swept away in Maha's Wardha after heavy rains

Two persons were swept away by strong currents of water in separate incidents that occurred in Maharashtras Wardha district following heavy rains on Thursday, officials said. In another incident at occurred at Pipari village, one person who was crossing a swollen nullah, got swept away, but was rescued by the local residents, the officials said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-07-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 21:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two persons were swept away by strong currents of water in separate incidents that occurred in Maharashtra's Wardha district following heavy rains on Thursday, officials said. A woman got swept away in Waghadi river in Samudrapur tehsil, while a man going on a bullock cart got swept away in a swollen nullah at Tas village in the same tehsil, they said. The woman has been identified as Ramabai Namdev Meshram, while the man has been Santosh Pandhari Shambharkar, the officials said, adding that the district administration has launched a search operation for them.

The district has been receiving heavy showers since over 40 hours. As a result, 20 villages in Samudrapur tehsil have got marooned since Thursday morning. In another incident at occurred at Pipari village, one person who was crossing a swollen nullah, got swept away, but was rescued by the local residents, the officials said.

