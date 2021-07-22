EXCLUSIVE-French minister rejects UK Brexit renegotiation request
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 22-07-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 22:43 IST
French Europe minister Clement Beaune rejected on Thursday Britain's request to renegotiate the Brexit deal governing trade with Northern Ireland, dismissing British accusations of European dogmatism as a "tall tale".
"How could we renegotiate with a partner that cannot respect its own commitments?" Beaune told Reuters.
