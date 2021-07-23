China says U.S. slandering its efforts to pursue suspects overseas

China said on Friday the United State was slandering its efforts to pursue criminal suspects overseas, after a Chinese prosecutor was charged in an alleged plot to intimidate citizens to return to China.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian urged the United States to correct its mistakes.

The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday accused a prosecutor employed by the Chinese government of traveling to the United States to direct a harassment campaign aimed at bullying Chinese residents to return home to face criminal charges.

