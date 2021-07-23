Left Menu

Search continues off Greek island for missing migrants

Greek authorities say a search and rescue operation is continuing off the coast of the southern island of Crete for several people believed missing a day after a boat carrying dozens of migrants sank in high winds. Greeces coast guard said three vessels were involved Friday in the search and rescue operation southeast of Crete.

PTI | Atglen | Updated: 23-07-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 14:59 IST
Search continues off Greek island for missing migrants
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Greece

Greek authorities say a search and rescue operation is continuing off the coast of the southern island of Crete for several people believed missing a day after a boat carrying dozens of migrants sank in high winds. Greece's coast guard said three vessels were involved Friday in the search and rescue operation southeast of Crete. A total of 37 people were rescued late Thursday, including one child and one woman, with some pulled from the sea and others from the sinking sailboat, the coast guard said.

According to survivors, there were a total of about 45 people on board the vessel. The passengers' nationalities, original departure point, and intended destination were not immediately clear.

Greece is one of the preferred smuggling routes into the European Union for people fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. The vast majority attempt to cross to Greek islands from the nearby Turkish coast in inflatable dinghies, but occasionally some attempt a longer crossing in larger boats, sometimes leaving the coast of north Africa and hoping to bypass Greece altogether and head directly to Italy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

 Global
2
Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufacturing

Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufac...

 Ireland
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
4
Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021