Left Menu

Man beaten to death in Rajasthan's Kota

A 35-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by three people, who later dumped the body in a drain, police said on Friday.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 23-07-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 17:24 IST
Man beaten to death in Rajasthan's Kota
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by three people, who later dumped the body in a drain, police said on Friday. The body was recovered from the drain near a factory in the industrial area under the Anantpura police station on Thursday morning. The dead has been identified as Raju Bairwa, a resident of Hariom Nagar in the city.

Accusing him of theft, the accused had beaten the victim to death on Monday night.

The accused, identified as Devendra Meghwal, an auto driver; Radheshyam, a labourer; and Shambhu Singh, a guard at a factory, had thrashed him with sticks and rods, resulting in his deaths, police said.

Later, the body was dumped in a drain.

One of the three accused, Devendra Meghwal, on Wednesday night told about the incident to his friend Rahul Choudhary, who informed police. Police have lodged a case of murder under Section 302 of the IPC.

Police teams are searching for the accused, said Inspector Pushpendra Jhanjhadiya. The body has been handed over to family members after a post-mortem by a medical board on Friday morning, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

 Global
2
Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufacturing

Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufac...

 Ireland
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
4
Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021