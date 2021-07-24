Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Biden assures Afghan President Ghani of continued U.S. support -White House

Advertisement

U.S. President Joe Biden told Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in a telephone call on Friday that the United States will continue to support Afghanistan, including with development and humanitarian aid, the White House said in a statement.

U.S. mulls crackdown on Chinese imports of Iranian oil

The United States is considering cracking down on Iranian oil sales to China as it braces for the possibility that Tehran may not return to nuclear talks or may adopt a harder line whenever it does, a U.S. official said. Washington told Beijing earlier this year its main aim was to revive compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and, assuming a timely return, there was no need to punish Chinese firms violating U.S. sanctions by buying Iranian crude, the official said.

Violent protests mar funeral of slain Haiti president

Haiti bid a rowdy farewell to assassinated president Jovenel Moise on Friday as his funeral was roiled by nearby gunfire and protests, prompting a high-level U.S. delegation to leave abruptly and other dignitaries to duck into vehicles for safety. The state funeral in the northern city of Cap-Haitien was intended to foster national unity, but the unrest reflected deep divisions over the July 7 atrocity, in which suspected foreign gunmen walked apparently unchallenged into the Moises' residence and shot the president multiple times, also injuring his wife.

Senior U.S. diplomat Sherman to lead arms control talks with Russia next week

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will lead the U.S. delegation at nuclear arms control talks with Russia in Geneva on July 28, the State Department said on Friday. During the first top-level meeting last month between the two nuclear powers since President Joe Biden took office, he and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to restart the talks known as the U.S. Russia Strategic Stability Dialogue, aimed at reducing the risk of nuclear war.

Myanmar junta replaces envoy to Britain who broke ranks

Myanmar has appointed a new temporary head of its embassy in London, Britain's foreign ministry said on Friday, replacing the previous ambassador who was ousted after breaking ranks with the military government over its Feb. 1 coup. The selection of the new "charge d'affaires ad interim" did not require the consent of the British government, a foreign ministry spokesperson told Reuters, which first reported the move earlier on Friday.

France says boatload of 42 migrants rescued in English Channel

French authorities said on Friday they had rescued a boatload of 42 migrants in the English channel after their boat got into difficulty. The emergency services were alerted by the migrants, and a rescue vessel picked them up in the sea off the Pas-de-Calais area, according to a French police statement.

Biden authorizes $100 million in emergency funds for Afghan refugees

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday authorized up to $100 million from an emergency fund to meet "unexpected urgent" refugee needs stemming from the situation in Afghanistan, including for Afghan special immigration visa applicants, the White House said. Biden also authorized the release of $200 million in services and articles from the inventories of U.S. government agencies to meet the same needs, the White House said.

Ethiopian parents appeal for help to evacuate students stranded by Tigray war

The parents of thousands of Ethiopian students stranded in the war-ravaged northern region of Tigray on Friday appealed for help to evacuate them after the main university warned it could not feed them for much longer amid food and cash shortages. Mekelle University, which gets its budget from the federal government, posted a notice on its Facebook page on Thursday saying its bank accounts have been blocked and the federal government has not sent its funds for this year.

Blinken to visit India with vaccines and China in focus

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel next week to India, an important partner in U.S. efforts to counter China and in vaccine diplomacy that is hobbled by its own COVID-19 crisis. It will be Blinken's first visit to the world's largest democracy as President Joe Biden's secretary of state and he will meet on Wednesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Venezuela says U.S. military plane violated its airspace

Venezuela's armed forces said on Friday that a U.S. military plane violated its airspace along the South American country's border with Colombia in what it said was a "flagrant provocation." Venezuela, whose socialist government is under heavy sanctions from Washington, has on several occasions in recent years reported alleged airspace violations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)