Iran state news: Bandits kill 4 troops near Pakistan border
Armed bandits killed four members of Irans elite Revolutionary Guard in fighting in a southern province, the official IRNA news agency reported Saturday.The report said the clash between Guard members and the bandits happened Friday night in the Gounic district of Sistan and Baluchistan province.
- Country:
- Iran
Armed bandits killed four members of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard in fighting in a southern province, the official IRNA news agency reported Saturday.
The report said the clash between Guard members and the bandits happened Friday night in the Gounic district of Sistan and Baluchistan province. The site of the fighting is some 1,250 kilometers (775 miles) southeast of the capital Tehran. It did not elaborate.
The province has been the scene of occasional clashes between Baluch militants and Iranian forces. Security forces have also fought with drug traffickers in the province, which is on a major smuggling route for Afghan opium and heroin.
In April, Guard members shot dead three militants and dismantled their cell in the province.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Militia commanders rush to aid Afghan forces against Taliban
ANALYSIS-Biden lost faith in the U.S. mission in Afghanistan over a decade ago
US military mission in Afghanistan to end on August 31: Biden
Taliban controls 85% of Afghan territory, Taliban official says
Taliban says it controls most of Afghanistan, reassures Russia