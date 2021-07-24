U.S. diplomat Sherman to stress need for 'guardrails and parameters' in China talks
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will make clear to Chinese officials in talks in China that the United States welcomes competition with Beijing, but there needs to be a level playing field and guardrails and parameters in the relationship, senior U.S. administration officials said on Saturday.
The officials, briefing ahead of Sherman's talks in Tianjin with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and other officials, said the world's two largest economies needed responsible ways to manage competition.
