Olympics-Diving-China wins women's 3m synchronised springboard gold

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 25-07-2021 12:34 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 12:31 IST
Chinese pair Shi Tingmao and Wang Han won gold in the women's 3 metres synchronised springboard at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Canadian duo Jennifer Abel and Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu took silver, followed by Lena Hentschel and Tina Punzel of Germany.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

