Olympics-Diving-China wins women's 3m synchronised springboard gold

Chinese pair Shi Tingmao and Wang Han won gold in the women's 3 metres synchronised springboard at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Canadian duo Jennifer Abel and Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu took silver, followed by Lena Hentschel and Tina Punzel of Germany.

