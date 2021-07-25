Olympics-Diving-China wins women's 3m synchronised springboard gold
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 25-07-2021 12:34 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 12:31 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Chinese pair Shi Tingmao and Wang Han won gold in the women's 3 metres synchronised springboard at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.
Canadian duo Jennifer Abel and Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu took silver, followed by Lena Hentschel and Tina Punzel of Germany.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Canadian
- Germany
- Tokyo Olympics
- Chinese
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Several people injured after tornado hits Canadian city
FEATURE-Canadian country music star spurs unlikely coalition against coal
Entertainment News Roundup: Harvey Weinstein extradited to Los Angeles to face second rape trial; Brands cut ties with Chinese-Canadian star after rape accusation and more
Banker Mark Carney decides not to enter Canadian politics for now
Entertainment News Roundup: Box Office: 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Beats 'Black Widow' in Surprise Victory; Brands cut ties with Chinese-Canadian star after rape accusation and more