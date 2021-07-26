Left Menu

Military vehicles surround Tunisian parliament after president says its activities frozen, two witnesses say

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 26-07-2021 04:34 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 04:34 IST
Military vehicles surround Tunisian parliament after president says its activities frozen, two witnesses say
  Tunisia

Military vehicles surrounded the Tunisian parliament building late on Sunday, two witnesses said, hours after President Kais Saied said the body had been frozen for a month and dismissed the government in a move the parliament speaker called a coup.

The witnesses said people who had gathered nearby cheered the military as its vehicles surrounded the building and sang the national anthem.

