Patnaik pays homage to Kargil martyrs on Vijay Diwas

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday joined the nation in paying tributes to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the Kargil war.The 21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas is being celebrated to commemorate the victory of Operation Vijay.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-07-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 14:07 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday joined the nation in paying tributes to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the Kargil war.

The 21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas is being celebrated to commemorate the victory of Operation Vijay. The day marks India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil War.

Taking to twitter, Patnaik said: ''Tributes the bravehearts who fought with exemplary valour in the Kargil War to protect the sovereignty of our great nation. On this Kargil Vijay Diwas, join the nation to offer homage to the martyrs for their supreme sacrifice & unparalleled love for the motherland.'' PTI AAM RG RG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

