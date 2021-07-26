Left Menu

BSF hands over woman to Border Guard Bangladesh who was trying to cross border with her child

Border Security Force (BSF) has handed over a Bangladeshi woman and a 10-month infant to its counterpart Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) after the woman was caught while illegally trying to cross the international border from Bangladesh to India without any valid documents.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 26-07-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 19:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Border Security Force (BSF) has handed over a Bangladeshi woman and a 10-month infant to its counterpart Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) after the woman was caught while illegally trying to cross the international border from Bangladesh to India without any valid documents. Shamima Bibi, 20, a resident of Arnabati village in Sylhet district of Bangladesh, was apprehended by the BSF troops of Border Outpost Chakgopal in West Bengal on Sunday along with one 10-month-old infant Samiya.

After completion of legal formalities, the apprehended Bangladeshi national along with the infant was handed over to BGB on humanitarian grounds as a part of confidence-building measures between both the border guarding forces, the BSF said on Monday. India and Bangladesh are two friendly neighbouring countries having a good relationship and this type of humanitarian act of BSF will definitely enhance friendship and goodwill between both the countries, the BSF said. (ANI)

