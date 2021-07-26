Man held for harassing woman on social media

A 19-year-old mechanic was arrested from Haryana's Faridabad for allegedly harassing a woman here and sending obscene videos to her social media account, police said on Monday. The accused has been identified as Gaurav Gera, a resident of Faridabad, they said. The woman, a resident of Karawal Nagar here, lodged a complaint on June 30, alleging that the user of a social media account had been stalking, harassing and abusing her, and also sending pornographic content to her account, police said. The details of the accused were taken from the complainant and a letter was sent to the office of the social media organization at California in the US, asking them to provide details of teh user, a senior police officer said. ''During investigation, the police identified a mobile number used in the crime. On Saturday, the accused was apprehended from Faridabad,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said. The accused confessed to his crime. One mobile phone used to send sharing pornographic materials and abusing and harassing the victim has also been recovered, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)