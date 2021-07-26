Trump ally Barrack pleads not guilty in UAE lobbying case
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's billionaire ally Thomas Barrack pleaded not guilty to charges of illegal lobbying for the United Arab Emirates on Monday, putting the case on course for trial. The plea was entered in federal court in the New York City borough of Brooklyn.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's billionaire ally Thomas Barrack pleaded not guilty to charges of illegal lobbying for the United Arab Emirates on Monday, putting the case on course for trial.
The plea was entered in federal court in the New York City borough of Brooklyn. U.S. Magistrate Judge Sanket Bulsara accepted Barrack's plea on seven counts, including secretly lobbying the Trump administration for the UAE between 2016 and 2018. Barrack, 74, also pleaded not guilty to lying to investigators about his dealings with the Middle Eastern country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Barrack
- Donald Trump
- U.S.
- Brooklyn
- Middle Eastern
- New York City
- United Arab Emirates
ALSO READ
Entertainment News Roundup: U.S. rapper Lil Baby arrested in Paris for carrying cannabis - source; Actress Seydoux tests COVID positive ahead of Cannes appearances: Variety and more
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more
U.S.'s Yellen says expects to finalize tax changes for large firms in 2022
China calls additions to U.S. economic blacklist 'unreasonable suppression'
China commerce ministry criticises additions to U.S. economic black list