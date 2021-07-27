Olympics-Judo-Japanese judoka Nagase wins men's -81 kg gold in Tokyo
Japanese judoka Takanori Nagase won the gold medal in the men's -81 kg weight class on Tuesday by beating Saeid Mollaei of Mongolia in the final.
Shamil Borchashvili of Austria and Matthias Casse of Belgium were awarded bronze medals.
