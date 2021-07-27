Olympics-Gymnastics-Biles out of team event, can still get medal
- Country:
- Japan
Simone Biles's quest to become the greatest female Olympian here in Tokyo took a bizarre twist on Tuesday, when she dropped out of the women's team event after one vault.
After a disappointing attempt in the first rotation of the women's team event, the American was signified by an 'R' on the competitor list before the bars began, indicating she would not continue in the competition.
The International Gymnastics Federation confirmed she would play no further part in the team event, but said she would still receive a medal if the heavily favoured U.S. ended up on the podium.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U.S. West scorches under heat wave, Death Valley reaches 130 degrees
FOREX-Pressure on risk currencies subside, U.S. inflation in focus
U.S. repeats warning to China against attack on Philippine forces
U.S. West scorches under heat wave, Death Valley reaches 130 degrees
N.Korea dismisses U.S. humanitarian aid as 'sinister scheme'