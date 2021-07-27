Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens slightly lower ahead of big tech earnings

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 19:01 IST
U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday ahead of earnings reports from the most valuable companies on Wall Street and in the run-up to the two-day Federal Reserve meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 65.41 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 35,078.90.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 5.92 points, or 0.13%, at 4,416.38. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 32.77 points, or 0.22%, to 14,807.95 at the opening bell.

