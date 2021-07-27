Three sons chain father over property in UP's Mathura

A 64-year-old man here has allegedly been chained repeatedly by his three sons, demanding the division of six-bigha land among them, an official said on Tuesday. District Social Welfare Officer Rama Shankar Gupta said Saval Singh, a retired driver of the UPSRTC, has repeatedly been kept captive for eight to 10 days by his sons to force him to act as per their wish. The victim’s wife at present is living with her parents since she also receives inhuman treatment, Gupta added. However, officials at the Jamuna Paar police station said they have not received any complaint in this regard. Sihora village head Surendra Singh said the elderly was rescued by police three to four times in the past two months. He was rescued recently on Saturday, he added.

Confirming that the elderly was rescued on Saturday, Inspector Shashi Prakash Sharma said his sons were scolded and the father was set free.

''All the three sons, driver by profession, are pressuring their father to divide about six bighas owned by their father,'' said the village head.

In order to force their father to divide the property, they often chain him, the village head said, adding that his sons Ashok, Rajan and Puran are drunkards, who chain him after consuming liquor.

