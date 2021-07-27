Left Menu

Congress invites applications for Indira Gandhi Award for National Integration

The award carries citation and cash amount of Rs 10 lakh to be given either to a person or an institution for the outstanding contribution made to promote national integration.The prescribed proforma for recommendation of the award may be obtained from the party headquarters at 24, Akbar Road in Delhi, a party statement stated.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 22:51 IST
Congress invites applications for Indira Gandhi Award for National Integration
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has invited applications for the 32nd Indira Gandhi Award for National Integration for 2019-20.

The applications have been sought by August 31.

The award, named after the former prime minister, was instituted by the Indian National Congress in its centenary year in 1985.

Party president Sonia Gandhi is the chairperson of the advisory committee of Indira Gandhi Award for National Integration.

The award is for promoting national integration, understanding and fellowship amongst religious groups, communities, ethnic groups, cultures, languages, and traditions of India and also to strengthen through thought and action, nation's sense of solidarity. The award is given on Indira Gandhi's death anniversary on October 31. The award carries citation and cash amount of Rs 10 lakh to be given either to a person or an institution for the outstanding contribution made to promote national integration.

The prescribed proforma for recommendation of the award may be obtained from the party headquarters at 24, Akbar Road in Delhi, a party statement stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pe...

 Global
3
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021