Biden says he is considering mandating COVID-19 vaccines for federal workers
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-07-2021 01:26 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 01:20 IST
Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday his administration is considering whether to require federal employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
"That's under consideration right now," Biden said when a reporter asked whether the administration was weighing such a requirement. He made the remark while visiting the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in McLean, Virginia.
