Infrastructure deal overcomes hurdle to advance in U.S. Senate
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-07-2021 04:31 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 04:31 IST
- Country:
- United States
A bipartisan infrastructure package of roughly $1 trillion received the 60 votes necessary to advance in the 100-seat U.S. Senate on Wednesday, passing a key milestone that moves the emerging legislation toward formal debate and possible passage.
Voting continued in the Democratic-held chamber.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
