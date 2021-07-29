Left Menu

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urges Speaker to not suspend opposition MPs

Amid repeated ruckus by Opposition MPs in the Parliament, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday and urged him to not suspend MPs as they were raising issues related to people.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2021 09:00 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 09:00 IST
Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
Amid repeated ruckus by Opposition MPs in the Parliament, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday and urged him to not suspend MPs as they were raising issues related to people. "Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday after the uproar by Opposition MPs. He urged the Speaker to not suspend MPs and conveyed to him that MPs were raising issues concerning people and the government is not listening to Opposition MPs. If the Chair will also not listen to them (the opposition), then it will not be good for the democracy," sources said.

"Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has assured that suspension will not be done for now," Congress party sources informed. This assurance by the Lok Sabha Speaker comes after several Lok Sabha MPs threw papers and tore placards during proceedings in the Lower House on Wednesday.

Amid the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the 'Pegasus Project' issue, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been facing repeated adjournments during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

