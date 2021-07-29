Left Menu

COVID-19: Complete lockdown in Kerala from July 31 to Aug 1

Kerala government on Thursday announced a complete lockdown amid the spike of COVID-19 cases from July 31 to August 01, this year.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 29-07-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 14:01 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala government on Thursday announced a complete lockdown amid the spike of COVID-19 cases from July 31 to August 01, this year. Kerala with an active caseload of 1.54 lakh is contributing 37.1 per cent of the total active cases in the country, with a growth rate of 1.41 in the last 7 days.

The average daily cases being reported in the state are above 17,443. The state has also reported a high case positivity of 12.93 per cent cumulatively and 11.97 per cent weekly. Six districts are reporting more than 10 per cent of weekly positivity. Amid the rising cases in Kerala, the Centre government sent a team of six members headed by Dr S K Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The Centre's team to collaborate with the State Health Authorities in instituting effective public health measures for COVID-19 management. (ANI)

