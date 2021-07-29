Left Menu

Delhi Speaker asks Cheif Secy to take action against officers who did not stand for National Song Vande Mataram in Assembly

Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Thursday asked the chief secretary to take action against Delhi government officers for showing disrespect to the national song "Vande Mataram" by not standing when it was played during the Monsoon Session.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 22:18 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Thursday asked the chief secretary to take action against Delhi government officers for showing disrespect to the national song "Vande Mataram" by not standing when it was played during the Monsoon Session. Delhi Government officers in the Officers Gallery did not stand up while National Song Vande Mataram was being played thereby showing disrespect to it. The Speaker has desired that necessary action may be taken under intimation to this office by August 6, Delhi Assembly Secretary Raj Kumar said in a letter addressed to the Chief Secretary.

The secretary called the act disrespectful and has on behalf of the Speaker of the House called for necessary action against the guilty officers. Delhi Assembly Secretary in his letter to Delhi Chief Secretary, stated, "Delhi Government Officers in Officers Gallery did not stand up while the National Song 'Vande Mataram' was being played, thereby showing disrespect to it. Speaker has desired that necessary action may be taken under intimation to this office by August 6." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

