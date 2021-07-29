Left Menu

Maharashtra govt `loves' lockdown: Raj Thackeray

PTI | Pune | Updated: 29-07-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 23:00 IST
Maharashtra govt `loves' lockdown: Raj Thackeray
The Maharashtra government ''loves'' lockdown and is reluctant to take steps towards removing the coronavirus-induced restrictions, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray said here on Thursday.

Other states have already relaxed several restrictions, he said, speaking to reporters here.

''They (the government) are talking about the possibility of a third wave, but many people, small vendors and businesses have been affected by the lockdown and restrictions,'' he said.

''There is a book by (journalist) P Sainath, titled ''Everybody loves a good drought''. On those lines, one can say the state loves lockdown,'' the MNS chief said.

On the floods in Konkan and Kolhapur region, Thackeray blamed the state government's `faulty' planning. ''Everywhere in the world, eight to ten hours before water is released from the dams there is a siren system to alert people. But it does not happen here,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

