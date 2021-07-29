Guatemala's president says U.S. suspension of support is "counterproductive"
Reuters | Guatemala City | Updated: 29-07-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 23:47 IST
Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei said on Thursday that the U.S. decision to suspend support to the Central American country's attorney general was "counterproductive" to fighting organized crime and corruption.
Giammattei said in a statement on Twitter that he was concerned the pause in U.S. support could negatively impact Guatemala's objectives and asked that communication not be cut off with the attorney general, who fired one of the country's top anti-graft officials last week.
