Left Menu

Guatemala's president says U.S. suspension of support is "counterproductive"

Reuters | Guatemala City | Updated: 29-07-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 23:47 IST
Guatemala's president says U.S. suspension of support is "counterproductive"
  • Country:
  • Guatemala

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei said on Thursday that the U.S. decision to suspend support to the Central American country's attorney general was "counterproductive" to fighting organized crime and corruption.

Giammattei said in a statement on Twitter that he was concerned the pause in U.S. support could negatively impact Guatemala's objectives and asked that communication not be cut off with the attorney general, who fired one of the country's top anti-graft officials last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Sponge-like Canadian fossils may be earliest sign of animal life and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global
4
Google Cloud opens new region in Melbourne

Google Cloud opens new region in Melbourne

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021