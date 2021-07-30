Olympics-Badminton-China win mixed doubles gold and silver

China's Wang Yi Lyu and Huang Dong Ping won the gold medal in the mixed doubles event at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Zheng Si Wei and Huang Ya Qiong - also from China - claimed the silver, and Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino of Japan took the bronze.

