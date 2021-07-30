Man shoots himself dead after killing girl friend

(EDS: Changing slug, replacing word in para-1) Kochi, July 30 (PTI): A man allegedly shot dead his girl friend before killing himself in Nellikuzhi village near Kothamangalam in Ernakulam district of Kerala on Friday, police said.

The woman (24) was a final year student of a dental college, said the police.

The two belong to Kannur district, they added.

