Man shoots himself dead after killing girl friend
PTI | Kochi | Updated: 30-07-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 17:58 IST
(EDS: Changing slug, replacing word in para-1) Kochi, July 30 (PTI): A man allegedly shot dead his girl friend before killing himself in Nellikuzhi village near Kothamangalam in Ernakulam district of Kerala on Friday, police said.
The woman (24) was a final year student of a dental college, said the police.
The two belong to Kannur district, they added.
