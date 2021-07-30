19 injured as Belgrade-Stockholm bus crashes near Berlin
Police say 19 people have been injured, nine of them seriously, after a bus en route from Belgrade to Stockholm crashed Friday south of Berlin.
The injured included people from Serbia, Sweden, Germany and Israel, German news agency dpa reported, quoting Brandenburg state police. Police said the bus swerved off the highway near Schoenwald, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of the capital, and then toppled over.
Several of the injured had to be flown to nearby hospitals by helicopter, police said in a statement.
