Left Menu

19 injured as Belgrade-Stockholm bus crashes near Berlin

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 30-07-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 21:18 IST
19 injured as Belgrade-Stockholm bus crashes near Berlin
  • Country:
  • Germany

Police say 19 people have been injured, nine of them seriously, after a bus en route from Belgrade to Stockholm crashed Friday south of Berlin.

The injured included people from Serbia, Sweden, Germany and Israel, German news agency dpa reported, quoting Brandenburg state police. Police said the bus swerved off the highway near Schoenwald, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of the capital, and then toppled over.

Several of the injured had to be flown to nearby hospitals by helicopter, police said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021